Russia accuses Twitter of 'maliciously' breaking law by failing to delete content

Russia's communications regulator accused Twitter on Monday of "maliciously" violating Russian law, saying the social media platform had not complied with some of its requests to delete banned content. Roskomnadzor said Twitter could be hit with a large fine if it were found guilty of repeatedly failing to delete content prohibited by law. It cited banned material related to suicides, pornography and drugs.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 13:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It cited banned material related to suicides, pornography, and drugs. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

