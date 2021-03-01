Left Menu

After Australia row, Facebook signs up partners for German news product

Facebook News has launched in the United States and Britain, and will follow soon in France, added Doub. He did not disclose financial terms for the partnerships backing the German launch of Facebook News, which will also feature several regional newspaper partners as well as fashion, motoring and sports publishers.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:38 IST
After Australia row, Facebook signs up partners for German news product

Facebook said on Monday it had signed up a string of German media partners to provide content for a local news product, in a success for the U.S. social network following a row over payment for news content in Australia. Described as a "dedicated venue for journalistic content", Facebook News will feature reporting from heavyweight news weeklies Die Zeit and Der Spiegel, and newspapers including the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Handelsblatt and Tagesspiegel.

"Part of our user base wants to read more news," Jesper Doub, Facebook's director of news partnerships in Europe, told reporters. Facebook News has launched in the United States and Britain, and will follow soon in France, added Doub.

He did not disclose financial terms for the partnerships backing the German launch of Facebook News, which will also feature several regional newspaper partners as well as fashion, motoring and sports publishers. "We are delighted to try out new ways to reach our readers with quality journalism in close partnership with platforms like Facebook," Spiegel Group Managing Director Stefan Ottlitz said in a statement.

Facebook said last week it would invest $1 billion in news over the next three years, days after ending a week-long standoff with Australia over a law requiring tech giants to pay traditional media companies to publish content.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mrs Navdeep Kaur emerges as the winner of Mrs. India Inc. 2020 presents Mrs. India World 2020-21 powered by The Deltin, Daman!

New Delhi India, March 1 ANIThePRTree One of the biggest events of this year, Mrs India Inc presents Mrs India World 2020-2021 , powered by the Deltin, Daman, was held on January 23, 2021 at The Deltin, Daman. Mrs. Navdeep Kaur was crowned ...

France's Sarkozy convicted of corruption, sentenced to jail

A Paris court on Monday found French former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption and influence peddling and sentenced him to one year in prison and a two-year suspended sentence.The 66-year-old politician, who was president from 2...

GST collections cross Rs 1 lakh cr for fifth month, rise 7% to Rs 1.13 lakh cr in Feb

GST collections crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for the fifth month in a row in February, rising 7 per cent annually to over Rs 1.13 lakh crore, indicating economic recovery, the finance ministry said on Monday.Goods and Services Tax GST c...

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Wall Streets major averages rose 1.5 on Monday as bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff, while encouraging updates on the vaccine and stimulus fronts strengthened bets over a swift economic recovery. Shares of cruise liner and hote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021