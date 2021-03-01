Left Menu

Bring old photos alive with new AI 'Deep Nostalgia'

An AI-powered service called 'Deep Nostalgia' that animates still photos has captured the attention of Twitterati as people are attempting to create the creepiest fake video possible using old pictures.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:52 IST
Bring old photos alive with new AI 'Deep Nostalgia'
A still featuring the AI effect (Image courtesy: MyHeritage Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI

An AI-powered service called 'Deep Nostalgia' that animates still photos has captured the attention of Twitterati as people are attempting to create the creepiest fake video possible using old pictures. According to The Verge, the 'Deep Nostalgia service', offered by online genealogy company 'MyHeritage,' uses AI licensed from D-ID to create the effect that a still photo is moving. It is like the iOS Live 'Photos feature', which adds a few seconds of video to help smartphone photographers find the best shot.

However, 'Deep Nostalgia' can take photos from any camera and bring them to 'life.' The program uses pre-recorded driver videos of facial movements and applies the one that works best for the still photo in question. Its intended purpose is to allow you to upload photos of deceased loved ones and see them in 'action.' The Verge reported that users have to sign up for a free account on MyHeritage and then upload a photo. From there the process is automated, following which the site enhances the image before animating it and creating a gif. The site's FAQ says it does not provide the photos to any third parties, and on its main page a message reads "photos uploaded without completing signup are automatically deleted to protect your privacy."

Deep Nostalgia can only handle single headshots and can only animate faces, so will not be able to reanimate mummies to make them alive on a photo. A user can upload five photos for free to the MyHeritage website for 'Deep Nostalgia' treatment, after that one will have to register for a paid account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mrs Navdeep Kaur emerges as the winner of Mrs. India Inc. 2020 presents Mrs. India World 2020-21 powered by The Deltin, Daman!

New Delhi India, March 1 ANIThePRTree One of the biggest events of this year, Mrs India Inc presents Mrs India World 2020-2021 , powered by the Deltin, Daman, was held on January 23, 2021 at The Deltin, Daman. Mrs. Navdeep Kaur was crowned ...

France's Sarkozy convicted of corruption, sentenced to jail

A Paris court on Monday found French former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption and influence peddling and sentenced him to one year in prison and a two-year suspended sentence.The 66-year-old politician, who was president from 2...

GST collections cross Rs 1 lakh cr for fifth month, rise 7% to Rs 1.13 lakh cr in Feb

GST collections crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for the fifth month in a row in February, rising 7 per cent annually to over Rs 1.13 lakh crore, indicating economic recovery, the finance ministry said on Monday.Goods and Services Tax GST c...

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Wall Streets major averages rose 1.5 on Monday as bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff, while encouraging updates on the vaccine and stimulus fronts strengthened bets over a swift economic recovery. Shares of cruise liner and hote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021