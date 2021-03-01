Left Menu

Russian doping reform plan approved by track authorities

The root causes of an extensive doping and covering-up culture involving athletes, coaches and officials arose from inheriting a post-Soviet doping culture aimed at winning by all means including doping. World Athletics hasnt set a date to fully readmit the Russian track federation, which is known as RusAF and has been suspended since 2015.

PTI | Monaco | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:04 IST
Russian doping reform plan approved by track authorities

Russia moved a step closer to having its longstanding suspension from track and field lifted after a new plan of doping reforms was approved Monday by World Athletics.

The plan was written by a commission set up by the Russian track federation and tasks it with implementing a series of “immediate actions” with deadlines at various points this year. That includes funding more testing of athletes, a crackdown on Russian regions with particular doping problems, encouraging whistleblowers and giving athletes more of a voice in how the sport is run.

The plan also contains a detailed admission of past wrongdoing, including by the federation, though it doesn't address any involvement by the Russian state in doping or cover-ups.

“A history of extensive and sometimes blatant anti-doping rule violations involving athletes, coaches and officials is acknowledged,” the plan states. “The root causes of an extensive doping and covering-up culture involving athletes, coaches and officials arose from inheriting a post-Soviet doping culture aimed at winning by all means including doping.” World Athletics hasn't set a date to fully readmit the Russian track federation, which is known as RusAF and has been suspended since 2015. A World Athletics taskforce will monitor its progress with the reforms, as will foreign experts.

“This is not the end but the beginning of a long journey, with an incredible amount of work for RusAF to do to rebuild trust,'' World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said. “The international experts believe the team that that is now in place will be able to deliver on the milestones they have put in place.” The approval didn't come in time for Russia to send athletes to this week's European indoor championships in Poland. World Athletics said its council will discuss on March 17 and 18 whether to restart issuing exemptions so individual athletes can compete at international events as ''authorized neutral athletes.” World Athletics also has a limit of 10 athletes on any Russian track team for major events like the Olympics, far smaller than usual.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three new Ebola cases confirmed in Congo, two in Guinea

Adds detail about Guinea Ebola cases By Manojna MaddipatlaGOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 1 Reuters - T hree new cases of Ebola have been confirmed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, bringing to 11 the number of cases since ...

Antigua and Barbuda thanks PM Modi for demonstrating 'act of benevolence' by distributing COVID-19 vaccines

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Alfonso Browne on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonstrating an act of benevolence, kindness and empathy by sending 175,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to the Caribbean countries. Today ...

Woman dies in fire

A 19-year-old woman was charred to death as the LPG cylinder caught fire while she was cooking in Odishas Kalahandi district on Monday, police said.The incident took place at Khapramal village under Koksara Police Station limit of the distr...

UK: Poorer nations should get "gold-standard" COVAX vaccines

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Monday that he understood the conundrum faced by developing countries as they wait for vital supplies of coronavirus vaccine. But Raab urged poorer nations to wait for the gold standard vaccines d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021