ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 23:15 IST
Instagram launches new Live Room feature allowing four people go live at once
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Image and video-sharing social networking service, Instagram recently launched a new feature globally, which will now allow four people to video chat in a live broadcast, compared to the previous limit of two. Instagram's blog post on Monday said that it hopes the feature encourages people to start a "talk show or a podcast," host a "jam session," or collaborate with other creators.

This also means that now the live rooms can also attract larger audiences. The followers of everyone participating will see the live room and, depending on their notifications, be pinged about it, though the ones blocked won't be able to join the live. The easiest comparison to this new Instagram feature is Clubhouse, which is a buzzy social audio app that lets people go live in rooms. More than 10 people can speak at once, and rooms can reach up to 8,000 people before they're full.

Reportedly, Facebook is building a direct competitor, but till then Instagram Live could capture some people who might be interested in Clubhouse but can't access it currently as it's invite-only and only available through iOS devices. As per The Verge, unlike Clubhouse, Instagram Live requires people to be on-camera, which comes with the added pressure of looking good and being in a photogenic environment. Clubhouse is thriving because it only requires a phone and lowers the audio expectation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

