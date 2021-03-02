Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Left Menu

With this expansion, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides user indices will automatically be migrated to comply with the existing U.S. data location policies customers have set up. Extended roll out for Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains has already commenced and it will take up more than 15 days for the feature to be fully visible.

02-03-2021
Google on Monday announced the expansion of data regions coverage for the U.S. data region to user indices for Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides to better support its customers' data location preferences whilst giving them great control.

Data regions for Google Workspace allows admins to store their covered data in a specific geographic location- in the U.S., Europe, or globally distributed - by using a data region policy to help achieve compliance goals. For select Google Workspace apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides, customers can use geo-locational controls to dictate where covered data is located at rest.

"Google Workspace's globally distributed cloud infrastructure reduces latency and protects data with geo-redundancy, so most organizations choose not to geo-restrict their data. If, however, your organization has preferences as to where its data is stored at rest, data regions can help you achieve your compliance goals," Google wrote in a blog post.

Launched in 2018, Google continues to make improvements in data region controls, including the addition of new covered apps and data types in 2019 and expanded coverage and group-based admin controls in 2020.

Currently, it is rolling out to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus and Education Plus customers and will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, or Education Fundamentals, or G Suite Basic, Business, or Nonprofits customers.

