March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

Google has started rolling out the March 2021 update to all supported Pixel devices running Android 11. The latest update brings new features along with several fixes and improvements in performance, power, stability and more areas.

The over-the-air (OTA) update is rolling out in phases - depending on carrier and device - with the following build number:

Global

Pixel 3 (XL) / 3a (XL): RQ2A.210305.006

Pixel 4 (XL) / Pixel 4a / 4a (5G): RQ2A.210305.006

Pixel 5: RQ2A.210305.006

Virgin UK

Pixel 4a / 4a (5G): RQ2A.210305.007

Pixel 5: RQ2A.210305.007

The Google Pixel March 2021 update includes the following fixes:

Image Credit: Pixel community

Meanwhile, the latest Pixel feature drop brings a couple of new features including the ability to easily access and share audio recordings, capture high-quality images underwater and new wallpapers to celebrate cultural moments such as International Women's Day.

With this update, Pixel users can now share links to their Recorder audio files to anyone - even non-Pixel users - allowing them to hear recordings, see transcripts and even search through files, all via one shareable link.

Secondly, Pixel now supports high-quality underwater image capturing, allowing divers to capture marine life and seascapes using the Universal Smart Phone Housing for scuba diving by Kraken Sports.

Pixel's latest drop also brings a new wallpaper collection to celebrate different cultural moments throughout the year. For instance, for International Women's Day on March 8, Pixel is adding new wallpapers illustrated by Spanish duo Cachetejack, which focus on the strength and transformation of women.

Image Credit: Google

Further, Smart Compose is now available for select messaging apps on Pixel devices. It uses machine learning to suggests common phrases to help users cut back on repetitive typing and potential typos.

Lastly, the update brings a new and improved bedtime screen in Clock with Pixel Stand, along with redesigned notifications to help Pixel users ease into sleep. The new feature is available on Pixel phones with wireless charging capability -Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 5.