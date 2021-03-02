Intel earns Amazon Web Services HPC Competency designation

Tech giant Intel on Monday announced that the company has earned Amazon Web Services (AWS) High-Performance Computing (HPC) Competency designation that helps partners market and differentiate their business by showcasing AWS technical expertise and specialization in areas across industries, use cases, and workloads.

"The AWS HPC Competency status recognizes that Intel has demonstrated deep experience helping customers optimize their HPC workloads for performance and efficiency using AWS's elastic and scalable cloud infrastructure. Achieving the AWS HPC Competency differentiates Intel as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in one or more of the following categories: application, HPC management and foundational technology," Intel said in a release.

Commenting on the achievement, Peter Bevan, global director of Sales and Marketing for AWS at Intel, said, "Intel and AWS have been engaged engineer-to-engineer for over 15 years. This achievement is a testimony to our ongoing collaboration with AWS, and we are thrilled to be an AWS HPC Competency Launch Partner."

