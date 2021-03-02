Left Menu

New innovations in Google Workspace to strengthen collaboration

In the coming weeks, an integrated set of features in Google Workspace will help users easily share their availability and location with their colleagues while a new event type called Focus Time will help them minimize distractions by limiting notifications during these event windows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 02-03-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 11:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Google has announced new innovations in Google Workspace including a custom frontline worker solution and powerful tools/features for strengthening collaboration in an ever-changing world.

"It's all part of Google Workspace's mission to enable a hybrid work experience that enhances collaboration, strengthens human connection, and increases wellbeing for people - wherever they are and however they work," Google wrote in a blog post.

Here are the upcoming tools and features in Google Workplace:

Google Workspace Frontline

In the coming weeks, the search giant will introduce Google Workspace Frontline - a custom solution that includes communication and collaboration apps like Gmail, Chat, Docs and Drive, among others, as well as business-grade support and security features like advanced endpoint management.

With Workspace Frontline, Google aims to open up safe and secure communication and collaboration channels between frontline workers and corporate teams.

Google Workspace with Google Assistant

Google has also announced the general availability of Google Workspace with Google Assistant which was available in beta until now. Workspace customers can now ask Google what's next on their work calendar to sending emails or rescheduling an event.

Focus on what matters most

Focus on what matters most

In the coming weeks, an integrated set of features in Google Workspace will help users easily share their availability and location with their colleagues while a new event type called Focus Time will help them minimize distractions by limiting notifications during these event windows.

More equitable collaboration

Google said it is creating second-screen experiences in Meet for users leveraging a mix of devices to host their meetings. The upcoming capability will allow people to present and fully participate in the Google Meet experience, including with chat, polls, and Q&As, from any device and any place. For those using mobile devices, Google is rolling out 'mobile tile view' to let users see more people at once.

With this update, Google is also enabling live streaming across multiple Google Workspace domains within the same organization. Lastly, the search giant is adding Chat, Jamboard, and Calendar to Google Workspace Essentials.

