By the end of 2020, the company has filed over 80,000 global patent applications, and has about 36,000 active granted patents worldwide, with 4,270 of which being chipset patent applications and over 1,800 granted. In addition, ZTE is a major contributor and participant in technology research and standard development in global 5G arena, and has the dual-chairman configuration in 3GPP as well.

ZTE ranks global top 3 for sustainable leadership in 5G declared Standard-Essential Patents to ETSI
ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise, and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has been included global top 3 for its sustainable leadership in 5G declared Standard-Essential Patents(SEP) to ETSI, according to the latest report ''Who is leading the 5G patent race?'' published on February 16 by IPlytics, a market intelligence tool to analyze technology trends, market developments, and a company's competitive position.

With more and more companies declaring ownership of standard-essential patents (SEPs) for 5G standards, it is crucial to keep up with the filing numbers of the patent leaders in connectivity. According to the report, the next industrial revolution will see increasing technological convergence as connectivity technologies are gradually integrated into mechanical products, and the world will witness the increasing importance of 5G technology in other industries where smart factories, smart homes, smart meters, and even smart medical devices will rely on 5G connectivity.

ZTE, with intellectual property as one of the core strategies for the company's development, has established a complete management system of intellectual property and developed a patent operation policy in line with its own characteristics. The company's intellectual property business module covers multiple core business directions such as intellectual property asset storage, operation, and risk control. Backed up with its high-quality patent layout for technological innovation, the company has been committed to achieving sustainable innovation benefits and competitive advantages in domestic and international markets and bringing the most innovative products and the best services to its customers.

Since the first overseas patent application, ZTE has deployed patents in more than 55 countries and regions over the past 20 years. By the end of 2020, the company has filed over 80,000 global patent applications, and has about 36,000 active granted patents worldwide, with 4,270 of which being chipset patent applications and over 1,800 granted.

Also, ZTE is a major contributor and participant in technology research and standard development in the global 5G arena and has the dual-chairman configuration in 3GPP as well. The company has achieved breakthroughs in leadership positions of 3GPP, the most important communications standard organization in the world, with the ''dual chairmanship'' configuration. It is also a member of more than 70 international standardization organizations including ITU, 3GPP, ETSI, IEEE, NGMN, and CCSA, and meanwhile, it serves as board members in GSA, ETSI, and other organizations. To date, more than 60 ZTE experts have been serving as chairpersons and rapporteurs in major international standardization organizations across the globe, submitting over 100,000 research papers and standardization proposals in total.

