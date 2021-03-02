Realme Watch 2 India launch imminent as it clears BIS certification

The Realme Watch 2 has reportedly cleared the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, suggesting that the smartwatch will soon be landing in the country.

The device was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma with the model number 'RMW2008' on the BIS website.

Specifications (Expected)

In January 2021, the Realme Watch 2 appeared on the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) certification website with the listing revealing key details about the upcoming smartwatch.

According to the FCC listing, the Realme Watch 2 boasts a square 1.4-inch TFT display with 320 x 320 pixels resolution. The watch will come with IP68 water and dust resistance rating and a skin-friendly silicone strap with 'DARE TO LEAP' branding.

The watch has a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level measurement and also supports 24-hour heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracker, daily activity monitoring like step counting, calories, etc. It also has a Meditation mode.

The Realme Watch 2 is fuelled by a 305mAh battery that charges via a USB charging base. The smartwatch is compatible with Android 5.0 and later versions and works with the Realme Link app.

The watch is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. Other smart features onboard the smartwatch include- incoming call notifications, app notifications, remote smartphone camera and music control, and Do Not Disturb mode, among others.

The Realme Watch 2 is said to measure 257.6 x 35.7 x 12.2mm.