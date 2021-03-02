Left Menu

Google Chat, Calendar, Jamboard added to Google Workspace Essentials

Workspace Essentials customers can now take advantage of new communication and collaboration tools including Google Chat, Google Calendar, and Jamboard, at no additional cost.

With the addition of these apps, Google Workspace Essentials customers can:

  • Use Chat to stay connected with your team and other stakeholders in your organization
  • Use Jamboard, an interactive whiteboard system and Google Meet to conduct more immersive and engaging meetings
  • Use Calendar to schedule calls and team meetings

Furthermore, Multiple teams within one domain will now be able to sign up for Google Workspace Essentials, even if other teams in their domain have previously signed up in the past.

These new features are available only to Google Workspace Essentials customers and not to Workspace Enterprise Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, or Enterprise Plus, or G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, or Nonprofits customers.

Besides, Google has announced a number of powerful tools and features in Workspace to empower workers and strengthen collaboration. These include:

  • new Assured Controls
  • expanded Data Regions coverage
  • a custom solution for frontline workers
  • general availability of Google Workspace with Google Assistant
  • availability and location indicators
  • Time Insights
  • second-screen experiences in Google Meet
  • mobile tile view for those joining meetings from their mobile devices
  • addition of Q&A, polls, and live captions in live streams

"As a company, we've been focused on how we can make this new hybrid work model support collaboration and innovation, and enhance inclusion and wellbeing for Google employees. We're especially interested in what we call collaboration equity, or the ability to contribute equally, regardless of location, role, experience level, language, and device preference. We've been experimenting with ways to bridge the gap between the in-person and the "somewhere else" by pushing our technology and the physical spaces of our campuses to be more inclusive," the search giant said on Monday.

