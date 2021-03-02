Left Menu

Decreasing gap between knowledge and society can make India world leader in S&T: Raghavan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 13:24 IST
Decreasing gap between knowledge and society can make India world leader in S&T: Raghavan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Increasing opportunity for knowledge generation and decreasing the gap between knowledge and society can make India a world leader in science, innovation, and technology, Principal Scientific Adviser K Vijay Raghavan has said.

He also stressed the increased usage of artificial intelligence (AI) in analyzing large data.

"Human interventions into science and technology have deep-rooted impacts, and the current need is to become a more learning-based self-sustained organizational society, as traditionally we used to be," Raghavan said while delivering a talk online on the occasion of the National Science Day.

The talk was organized by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG).

Raghavan emphasized the role of geosciences in a technology-driven world, how the rise of the Himalayas has shaped human civilization globally and increasing the role of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in that scenario, a statement quoted him as saying.

At another function on the occasion of National Science Day at the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI), Telangana, scholars from some of the premier institutes all over India delivered talks on topics ranging from 3D printing, alloy design, water purification, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, smart materials at a talk series, the statement said.

The National Science Day is organized on February 28 to mark the celebration of the 'Raman effect' by Indian physicist Sir C V Raman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 active caseload stands at 1,68,358

Indias total COVID-19 active caseload stands at 1,68,358 on Tuesday as the country added 12,286 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW. According to the health ministry, the countrys present act...

Glencore's Australia mine expansion threatens sacred sites -authority head

Expansion at an Australian lead and zinc mine run by miner Glencore puts at risk several sacred Aboriginal sites including a historical quarry, the head of a Northern Territory oversight authority told an Australian inquiry on Tuesday. Glen...

Blackpink's Rose to release solo project

Singer-songwriter Rose, a member of the popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, is set to release her solo debut project on March 12.The 24-year-old singer, whose real name is Roseanne Park, shared two posters with the date and hashtags ...

J-K Cong protests against Azad for weakening party for ‘personal gains’

Congress activists on Tuesday set ablaze an effigy of senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad here and accused him of conspiring against the party at the behest of the BJP to weaken it for personal gains.The Congress activists, mostly the yout...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021