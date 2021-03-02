Left Menu

Spectrum acquired in 5 circles to boost 4G coverage, capacity: Vodafone Idea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:15 IST
Spectrum acquired in 5 circles to boost 4G coverage, capacity: Vodafone Idea

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Tuesday said spectrum acquired by it in five circles will help boost 4G coverage and capacity, enabling the company to offer ''superior digital experience'' for its customers.

In a statement issued after the conclusion of the spectrum auctions on Tuesday, VIL said it has used ''this opportunity to optimise spectrum holding post-merger to create further efficiencies in few circles''.

With the telecom industry gearing up for 5G play, VIL hoped that large quantum of spectrum in globally harmonised bands would be made available for all operators in the future at fair prices.

''Vodafone Idea entered this auction holding the largest quantum of spectrum with a very small fraction, which was administratively allocated and used for GSM services, coming up for renewal,'' it said.

VIL, India's third largest operator, said spectrum it has acquired in the five circles will further help enhance 4G coverage and capacity, enabling superior digital experience for its customers.

''In the next few years, the industry readies to deploy 5G technology with India specific use cases. We are hopeful that large quantum of spectrum in globally harmonised bands will be made available for all operators in the future as well as it would be at fair prices that allow operators to have ability to rapidly rollout networks,'' VIL said.

Lauding the government's efforts to take Indian telecom sector from an era of spectrum scarcity to one of surplus spectrum, VIL asserted that the Indian telecom segment is well-positioned to drive the Digital India agenda, with sufficient spectrum availability and adequate number of market players.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bharti Airtel said it has acquired radiowaves worth Rs 18,699 crore in the latest spectrum auctions. The company acquired 355.45 MHz spectrum across sub GHz, mid band and 2300 MHz bands, giving it ''most formidable'' spectrum holding in the country, it noted.

Spectrum auctions -- that put on offer a total of 2308.80 MHz of spectrum worth Rs 4 lakh crore in seven bands -- ended on Tuesday, the second day of bidding.

On Monday, bids worth Rs 77,146 crore had come in with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and VIL participating in the bidding process, with the government saying the response ws better than expected.

There were, however, no takers for spectrum in the 700 MHz, a band that the industry had flagged as having exorbitantly high prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German exports to UK fell almost a third in January as Brexit hit

German exports to the United Kingdom fell by 30 on the year in January as the impact of Brexit turned Europes largest economy away from the UK, exacerbating the hit to business from the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed on Tuesd...

Minister lays foundation stone for project of Maa Bamleshwari Devi Temple

Union Minister of StateIC for Tourism Culture Shri Prahlad Singh Patel virtually laid the Foundation Stone for the project Development of Maa Bamleshwari Devi Temple, Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh approved under the PRASHAD Scheme of the Minist...

Analysis: Biden retreats from vow to make pariah of Saudis

As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden promised to make a pariah out of Saudi Arabia over the 2018 killing of dissident Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. But when it came time to actually punish Saudi Arabias crown prince, Bidens perception of ...

NIA takes over probe into recent bomb blast at Nimita Railway Station in West Bengal's Murshidabad: Spokesperson.

NIA takes over probe into recent bomb blast at Nimita Railway Station in West Bengals Murshidabad Spokesperson....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021