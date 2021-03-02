Left Menu

Sikkim CM's Facebook page hacked

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:59 IST
Sikkim CM's Facebook page hacked
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday said his Facebook page was recently hacked but was restored within a few hours.

A few inadvertent posts were written by unidentified persons from Tamang's official Facebook page.

''Recently, my official Facebook page was compromised wherein someone tried to impersonate me, intending to cause more harm,'' he said.

The issue was resolved within a few hours and the situation was under control, Tamang said.

Such a breach of privacy with attempts to create confusion and unrest will not be tolerated and will be penalised accordingly, the chief minister said, adding that the competent officials were working tirelessly to find out the individuals behind this violation.

''I appeal to everyone to ignore any form of message which was sent from my official page and also thank them for their patience and judgement,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US imposes sanctions on Russia over poisoning of Navalny

The United States imposed sanctions on Tuesday on Russian individuals and entities after concluding that Russia attempted to kill opposition figure Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent, senior Biden administration officials said.The officials,...

Arunachal Pradesh could contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic due to collective teamwork: CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said that the state could contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic due to the collective teamwork of various stakeholders and meticulous planning.Participating in the Motion of Thanks o...

Thai court approves arrest warrant for activist accused of burning king's portrait

A Thai criminal court on Tuesday approved an arrest warrant for an anti-government activist accused of burning a portrait of the countrys king over the weekend. Police said activist Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan was responsible for setting fire t...

IBM gets Cloud Service Provider empanelment from MeitY

IBM on Tuesday said it has achieved full Cloud Service Provider empanelment from the Ministry of Electronics and IT MeitY that will enable the tech major to work with public sector companies and government agencies.The company had recently ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021