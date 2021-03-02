Sikkim CM's Facebook page hacked

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday said his Facebook page was recently hacked but was restored within a few hours.

A few inadvertent posts were written by unidentified persons from Tamang's official Facebook page.

''Recently, my official Facebook page was compromised wherein someone tried to impersonate me, intending to cause more harm,'' he said.

The issue was resolved within a few hours and the situation was under control, Tamang said.

Such a breach of privacy with attempts to create confusion and unrest will not be tolerated and will be penalised accordingly, the chief minister said, adding that the competent officials were working tirelessly to find out the individuals behind this violation.

''I appeal to everyone to ignore any form of message which was sent from my official page and also thank them for their patience and judgement,'' he said.

