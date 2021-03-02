Left Menu

Facebook Oversight Board changes timeline rules for action on case appeals

Facebook Inc's independent Oversight Board is changing rules related to the time taken to reach a decision on any appeal to take down content, it said on Tuesday. Under the new rules, the timeline of stipulated 90 days for Facebook's action will start when the board takes up a case for review.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:15 IST
Under the new rules, the timeline of stipulated 90 days for Facebook's action will start when the board takes up a case for review.

Under the new rules, the timeline of stipulated 90 days for Facebook's action will start when the board takes up a case for review. So far, the timeline began whenever Facebook took a call on the content. "This update will help ensure that all cases have the same amount of time for deliberation, no matter when the case was referred to the Board by Facebook or a user," it said in a statement.

The Board, which the world's largest social network created in response to criticism of its handling of problematic content, can overrule company decisions on whether to take down posts and recommend policy changes.

