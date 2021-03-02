Left Menu

New York Life Insurance to pay $10.9 mln for improper annuity swapping

Annuities are contracts between life insurers and customers that provide guaranteed payments for the remainder of an individual's lifetime or for a specified period. New York Life Insurance will also revise its disclosure statements to include side-by-side monthly income comparison information and revising its disclosure, suitability and training procedures, among other actions, the NYDFS said.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:02 IST
New York Life Insurance to pay $10.9 mln for improper annuity swapping

New York Life Insurance & Annuity Corporation has agreed to pay $10.9 million in compensation and penalties for causing clients to switch their existing annuities to a plan that generated less income, the state's insurance regulator said on Tuesday.

The insurer did not properly disclose income comparisons and suitability information of the annuity products to consumers, according to an investigation by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). The action is part of an ongoing industry-wide investigation into practices related to insurers' recommendations to replace a specific type of annuity with another, the regulator said.

New York Life Insurance remains fully committed to providing policy owners with the right tools and guidance to meet their financial needs, a spokeswoman told Reuters. Annuities are contracts between life insurers and customers that provide guaranteed payments for the remainder of an individual's lifetime or for a specified period.

New York Life Insurance will also revise its disclosure statements to include side-by-side monthly income comparison information and revising its disclosure, suitability and training procedures, among other actions, the NYDFS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai to become parents soon

Actor-couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai on Tuesday announced that they are expecting their first child together Merchant, known for featuring in shows such as Hip Hip Hurray, Ek Hasina Thi and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, shared the news...

Yogi rakes up 'Love Jihad', women safety in Bengal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday lambasted his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on the issue of women safety and alleged that incidents of cattle smuggling and Love Jihad are continuing unabated while the TMC g...

EU top court says Polish judges have right to appeal nominations

Judges applying to join Polands Supreme Court should have the right to challenge the opinions of a body reviewing candidates, the European Unions top court said, drawing a swift rebuke from Warsaw, which said the EU court was overstepping i...

Over 50 lakh registrations on Co-WIN portal since Monday, no glitch in system: Govt

Over 50 lakh people have registered themselves on the Co-WIN portal, without any system glitch, since the window opened Monday morning, the Centre said, adding that nearly 5 lakh beneficiaries above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021