Google's new Chrome update makes swap between user profiles easier

American multinational technology company Google has made it easier to swap between user profiles in a new Chrome update that has rolled out today. According to The Verge, Google has rolled out a "revamped" profile experience. Now, if a user has multiple profiles set up, a "profile picker" will appear each time they restart Chrome, prompting them to select a user or browse as a guest. Chrome will also prompt users to switch profiles or create a new one. Also, now when a new profile is created, users will be able to choose its color with a single click.

These Chrome profiles are nothing new, even currently users swap between Google accounts; keep personalised extensions, apps, history, themes, and bookmarks for different users on shared computers; and sync those settings between devices as well. As per The Verge, this new update also includes an expansion to Chrome's Reading List feature, which was previously limited to the iOS app. Now, users can save articles to read later in the Android and desktop versions of Chrome as well. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)