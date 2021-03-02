Left Menu

Twitter rolling out Spaces for Android users

Microblogging platform Twitter is rolling out Spaces - an audio chat feature - to select Android users globally, including India.Twitter had been testing the Clubhouse-like feature for iPhone users previously. With the feature being made available on Android, more users will be able to access the feature, especially in a market like India that is dominated by Android devices.Android folks, our beta is growing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:05 IST
Twitter rolling out Spaces for Android users
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Microblogging platform Twitter is rolling out Spaces - an audio chat feature - to select Android users globally, including India.

Twitter had been testing the Clubhouse-like feature for iPhone users previously. With the feature being made available on Android, more users will be able to access the feature, especially in a market like India that is dominated by Android devices.

''Android folks, our beta is growing! starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. SOON you'll be able to create your own but we're still working out some things. keep your Eyes out for live Spaces above your home tl,'' a tweet on Twitter's Spaces page said.

Twitter has about 1.75 crore users in India. Recently, Clubhouse, an invite-only platform - currently available for iOS users only - has been gaining popularity. The platform allows users to engage in voice chats rather than text messages and reports suggest that the app has crossed 10 million downloads globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At least 15 people killed in vehicle crash in Southern California

At least 15 people were killed on Tuesday in a collision between an SUV and a tractor trailer truck in Southern California, about 10 miles 16.1 km north of the Mexican border, hospital officials said. The crash, on State Route 115 near El C...

Germany to start easing COVID-19 lockdown next week, draft says, critics call for speedier reopening

Chancellor Angela Merkel faced growing pressure to set out a clear roadmap to reopening German society from months of pandemic lockdown, with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz joining the chorus of voices saying existing plans did not go far eno...

Hospital: SUV carrying 27 crashes with semitruck, killing 15

An SUV believed to be carrying 27 people crashed into a semitruck Tuesday on a Southern California highway, killing 15 people and leaving others injured, hospital officials said.Judy Cruz, director of El Centro Regional Medical Centers emer...

France reports 22,857 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

France reported 22,857 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, sharply up from 4,703 on Monday and up from 19,952 on Sunday.France typically registers a low number of new cases on the day after the weekend.The French health ministry report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021