Intel asked to pay $2.18 bln after losing Texas patent trial - Bloomberg News

Intel Corp was asked to pay $2.18 billon after losing a patent-infringement trial over technology related to chip-making, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. Intel infringed two patents owned by VLSI Technology LLC, a federal jury in Waco, Texas, said, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/3r6kXL0) "Intel strongly disagrees with today's jury verdict. We intend to appeal and are confident that we will prevail," the Santa Clara, California-based company said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 01:37 IST
Representative image

Intel Corp was asked to pay $2.18 billon after losing a patent-infringement trial over technology related to chip-making, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Intel infringed two patents owned by VLSI Technology LLC, a federal jury in Waco, Texas, said, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/3r6kXL0)

"Intel strongly disagrees with today's jury verdict. We intend to appeal and are confident that we will prevail," the Santa Clara, California-based company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

