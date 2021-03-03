Intel asked to pay $2.18 bln after losing Texas patent trial - Bloomberg News
Intel Corp was asked to pay $2.18 billon after losing a patent-infringement trial over technology related to chip-making, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. Intel infringed two patents owned by VLSI Technology LLC, a federal jury in Waco, Texas, said, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/3r6kXL0) "Intel strongly disagrees with today's jury verdict.Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 01:37 IST
Intel Corp was asked to pay $2.18 billon after losing a patent-infringement trial over technology related to chip-making, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Intel infringed two patents owned by VLSI Technology LLC, a federal jury in Waco, Texas, said, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/3r6kXL0)
"Intel strongly disagrees with today's jury verdict. We intend to appeal and are confident that we will prevail," the Santa Clara, California-based company said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- California
- Bloomberg News
- Intel
- Santa Clara
- Texas
ALSO READ
California lawmaker proposes ban on fracking by 2027
California man charged with trying to help terrorist group
California man charged with trying to help terrorist group
Tesla temporarily halts production at Model 3 line in California -Bloomberg News
U.S. court to reconsider California ban on high-capacity magazines