Intel loses Texas patent trial, ordered to pay $2.18 bln in damages
Chipmaker Intel Corp was ordered to pay $2.18 billon by a federal jury after losing a patent-infringement trial in Texas on Tuesday. Intel infringed two patents related to chip-making owned by VLSI Technology LLC the jury ruled. We intend to appeal and are confident that we will prevail," the Santa Clara, California-based company said.Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 03:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 03:38 IST
Chipmaker Intel Corp was ordered to pay $2.18 billon by a federal jury after losing a patent-infringement trial in Texas on Tuesday.
Intel infringed two patents related to chip-making owned by VLSI Technology LLC the jury ruled. The jury found $1.5 billion for all damages caused to VLSI on infringement of the first patent and $675 million for the infringement of the other.
"Intel strongly disagrees with today's jury verdict. We intend to appeal and are confident that we will prevail," the Santa Clara, California-based company said. Intel's shares closed down 2.6% at $61.24.
