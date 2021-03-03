Left Menu

Intel loses Texas patent trial, ordered to pay $2.18 bln in damages

Chipmaker Intel Corp was ordered to pay $2.18 billon by a federal jury after losing a patent-infringement trial in Texas on Tuesday. Intel infringed two patents related to chip-making owned by VLSI Technology LLC the jury ruled. We intend to appeal and are confident that we will prevail," the Santa Clara, California-based company said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 03:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 03:38 IST
Intel loses Texas patent trial, ordered to pay $2.18 bln in damages

Chipmaker Intel Corp was ordered to pay $2.18 billon by a federal jury after losing a patent-infringement trial in Texas on Tuesday.

Intel infringed two patents related to chip-making owned by VLSI Technology LLC the jury ruled. The jury found $1.5 billion for all damages caused to VLSI on infringement of the first patent and $675 million for the infringement of the other.

"Intel strongly disagrees with today's jury verdict. We intend to appeal and are confident that we will prevail," the Santa Clara, California-based company said. Intel's shares closed down 2.6% at $61.24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rocket shares soar more than 70% as analysts eye 'GameStop-esque' short squeeze

Heavily shorted mortgage provider Rocket Companies saw its stock surge on Tuesday, in an eye-popping move reminiscent of the rallies that powered GameStop and other so-called meme stocks earlier in the year. Shares of Rocket, the parent com...

Thirteen die in collision of truck, crowded SUV near U.S.-Mexico border

At least 13 people were killed on Tuesday when a tractor-trailer slammed into a Ford Expedition crammed with 25 adults and children in the dusty farming community of Holtville near the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said. Handmade wooden cro...

U.S. Commerce sets anti-dumping duties on aluminum sheet from 16 countries

The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday issued final anti-dumping duties on common alloy aluminum sheet from 16 of 18 countries investigated, including up to 242.8 on imports from Germany and 83 on imports from Bahrain.Aluminum sheet import...

Vernon Jordan, U.S. civil rights activist and lawyer, dies at age 85

Vernon Jordan, who grew up in the segregated South to become an influential leader in the American civil rights movement, Washington politics and Wall Street, has died at age 85, his daughter said on Tuesday. Jordan, who in 1980 was badly w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021