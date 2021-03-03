Intel loses Texas patent trial, ordered to pay $2.18 bln in damages

Chipmaker Intel Corp was ordered to pay $2.18 billon by a federal jury after losing a patent-infringement trial in Texas on Tuesday.

Intel infringed two patents related to chip-making owned by VLSI Technology LLC the jury ruled. The jury found $1.5 billion for all damages caused to VLSI on infringement of the first patent and $675 million for the infringement of the other.

"Intel strongly disagrees with today's jury verdict. We intend to appeal and are confident that we will prevail," the Santa Clara, California-based company said. Intel's shares closed down 2.6% at $61.24.

