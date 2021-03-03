Left Menu

Elon Musk-led SpaceX's job ad shows plan for Starlink factory in Texas

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 05:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 05:25 IST
SpaceX is building a new factory in Texas for its satellite-based broadband service Starlink, according to a job posting from the company, as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk continues to invest in the southern U.S. state. Musk, who leads several futuristic companies, including Tesla Inc, Neuralink and Boring Co, moved to the Lone Star State from California in December to focus on the electric-car maker's new plant in the state and his SpaceX venture.

Earlier on Tuesday, Musk tweeted, "Creating the city of Starbase, Texas," without elaborating further. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, the company's job posting for a Starlink engineer said it was breaking ground on a "new, state-of-the-art" manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas to keep up with global demand. The Starlink venture, a planned network of tens of thousands of satellites in low-earth orbit, aims to offer fast internet speeds globally.

The Tesla CEO had said earlier that Starlink, currently based in Redmond, Washington, will be a crucial source of funding for his broader plans like developing the Starship rocket to fly paying customers to the moon and eventually trying to colonize Mars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

