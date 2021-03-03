Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Finnish telecom giant Nokia has collaborated with the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) to build and run a 5G Innovation Lab at the university's Tech Lab campus in Botany, Sydney (Australia).

"We are pleased to collaborate with UTS on this exciting 5G adventure. This partnership builds upon the existing innovative facilities at the university's Tech Lab and will enable researchers to develop, test and demonstrate innovative uses of 5G here in Australia," said Robert Joyce, Chief Technology Officer at Nokia Oceania.

The multi-year deal will see Nokia, UTS and partners testing exciting new 5G use cases with real-world applications such as Industry 4.0 (industrial automation, agriculture and human-robot interactions), Internet of Things (IoT) and smart cities, among others. The 5G innovation facility will serve as an environment for new research opportunities within the ICT sector, Nokia said in a release on Tuesday.

The Sydney facility will include a 5G lab, a 5G use case demonstration area and a state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) laboratory. The facility will connect directly into the UTS's anechoic RF test chamber - the largest of its kind in the southern hemisphere - allowing researchers to test the potential of Nokia's Massive MIMO and other innovative antenna technologies.

"Our cutting-edge equipment and world-class research talent combined with Nokia's commitment to innovation and technology leadership, is a strong partnership to facilitate the development of new applications to unlock the huge potential of 5G and 6G," said Ray Kirby, Associate Professor, Director of UTS Tech Lab.