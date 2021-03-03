MediaTek unveils new 4K smart TV chip with Wi-Fi 6, AI-enhancement technologies

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek today announced a new 4K smart TV chip - the MT9638 - that combines cutting-edge AI-powered features with the latest connectivity and display technologies like WiFi 6, AV1 and HDR 10+.

The MediaTek MT9638 utilizes a multi-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU, Arm Mali-G52 GPU and dedicated MediaTek APU to deliver superior performance while also being extremely power efficient.

On the display front, the new chip supports up to 4K60 resolution, HDR10+, HEVC, VP9 and the latest AV1 content. Leveraging the built-in AI picture quality technology, the MediaTek MT9638 enables real-time content and scene recognition and automatically adjusts colour saturation, brightness, smart noise reduction and other parameters to improve overall image quality.

Furthermore, the chip combines MediaTek's AI super-resolution technology with the company's MEMC technology to intelligently upscale resolution to the smart TV's native resolution via multi-frame blending.

In terms of connectivity, the MediaTek MT9638 supports the latest connectivity technologies including Wi-Fi 6, HDMI 2.1a and USB 3.0 interfaces. The new chip supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X surround sound as well as applications powered by AI voice recognition and AI-enabled video calls. Last but not least, the chip supports up to four far-field microphones with ultra-low power consumption (0.5W) on standby and ultra-fast.

4K smart TVs powered by the MediaTek MT9638 are expected to hit the market in Q2 2021.