Left Menu

MediaTek unveils new 4K smart TV chip with Wi-Fi 6, AI-enhancement technologies

On the display front, the new chip supports up to 4K60 resolution, HDR10+, HEVC, VP9 and the latest AV1 content. Leveraging the built-in AI picture quality technology, the MediaTek MT9638 enables real-time content and scene recognition and automatically adjusts colour saturation, brightness, smart noise reduction and other parameters to improve overall image quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:15 IST
MediaTek unveils new 4K smart TV chip with Wi-Fi 6, AI-enhancement technologies
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek today announced a new 4K smart TV chip - the MT9638 - that combines cutting-edge AI-powered features with the latest connectivity and display technologies like WiFi 6, AV1 and HDR 10+.

The MediaTek MT9638 utilizes a multi-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU, Arm Mali-G52 GPU and dedicated MediaTek APU to deliver superior performance while also being extremely power efficient.

On the display front, the new chip supports up to 4K60 resolution, HDR10+, HEVC, VP9 and the latest AV1 content. Leveraging the built-in AI picture quality technology, the MediaTek MT9638 enables real-time content and scene recognition and automatically adjusts colour saturation, brightness, smart noise reduction and other parameters to improve overall image quality.

Furthermore, the chip combines MediaTek's AI super-resolution technology with the company's MEMC technology to intelligently upscale resolution to the smart TV's native resolution via multi-frame blending.

In terms of connectivity, the MediaTek MT9638 supports the latest connectivity technologies including Wi-Fi 6, HDMI 2.1a and USB 3.0 interfaces. The new chip supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X surround sound as well as applications powered by AI voice recognition and AI-enabled video calls. Last but not least, the chip supports up to four far-field microphones with ultra-low power consumption (0.5W) on standby and ultra-fast.

4K smart TVs powered by the MediaTek MT9638 are expected to hit the market in Q2 2021.

The new MT9638 continues our legacy as the No. 1 chip provider of smart TVs, bringing consumers incredible AI, multimedia, gaming and entertainment experiences in theater-quality 4K

Alex Chen, General Manager of the TV Business Unit at MediaTek

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Too much noise about spin-friendly tracks: Kohli

Stop the noise, tighten up that defence and get on with the game -- a combative Indian skipper Virat Kohli said on Wednesday ahead of the fourth and final Test against England as he navigated persistent queries on the spin-friendly tracks i...

Pope says hopes of Myanmar people cannot be "suffocated by violence", calls for release of political prisoners

Pope Francis said on Wednesday the hopes of the people of Myanmar cannot be suffocated by violence and again called for the release of political prisoners.At least 30 people have been killed since a coup on Feb. 1. The pope, who visited Mya...

Sensex soars 1,147.76 points to end at 51,444.65; Nifty rallies 326.50 points to 15,245.60.

Sensex soars 1,147.76 points to end at 51,444.65 Nifty rallies 326.50 points to 15,245.60....

Rahul retains second spot, Kohli climbs to 6th in ICC T20I rankings

Indias KL Rahul maintained his second position while his captain Virat Kohli gained one spot to be at sixth in the latest ICC T20 International rankings for batsmen issued on Wednesday.With 816 rating points, Rahul is behind Englands Dawid ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021