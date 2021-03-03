Udaipur NGO to develop prosthetics for differently-abled

A fabrication unit for prosthetics and orthotics will be set up on the premises of an NGO in Rajasthan's Udaipur for providing artificial limbs and equipment to differently-abled people.

The NGO, Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), runs a charitable hospital for differently-abled people and distributes artificial limbs, wheelchairs, crutches, hearing aids, sewing machines and calipers among them.

The fabrication unit, to be developed with the support of the Rotary Foundation, will have cutting-edge technology to ensure quality. It will also bring down the cost of prosthetics, a release issued by the NGO said.

''The installation of the central manufacturing unit will meet the demands and release the patient load to achieve stability in the quality of equipment, manufactured in a short period of time,'' the release quoted NSS president Prashant Agarwal as saying.

