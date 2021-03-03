Hungary's Fidesz withdraws from European People's Party in European Parliament - PM

Hungary's Fidesz withdraws from European People's Party in European Parliament - PMReuters | Budapest | Updated: 03-03-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 15:51 IST
Hungary's ruling Fidesz party on Wednesday told the European People's Party Group in the European Parliament that its MEPs were resigning from the group, according to a letter from Fidesz Chairman and premier Viktor Orban.
The letter, posted on Twitter by Fidesz deputy chairwoman Katalin Novak, says it is "disappointing" that while Europe grapples with the pandemic the EPP is busy curtailing the rights of its own representatives.
"This is anti-democratic, unjust, and unacceptable," Orban wrote.
