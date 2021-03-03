Left Menu

Digital platform 'Jagrut Tripura' launched to boost e- governance

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:50 IST
The Tripura government has come up with a digital platform to help people get benefits from various schemes of the Centre and the state government, an official said on Wednesday.

At least 102 schemes of various departments of both the governments are available on the platform, he said.

Launched by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, the 'Jagrut Tripura' will empower citizens of the northeastern state, the official said.

The digital platform is one of the many proactive initiatives undertaken by the state government to spur a technology-led innovation ecosystem to make 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) Tripura, he said.

The project was developed by EasyGov, a Jio Group company, and it will be available to all the residents of Tripura.

''With 'Jagrut', we want to empower people to get the benefits they deserve, and the focus is on building a family- centric, progressive model having 'one data one source' and privacy at the core,'' EasyGov founder and CEO Amit Shukla said.

