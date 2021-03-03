Nordic skiing-Norway's Holund cruises to 15km freestyle gold

Left Menu

Holund finished in 33 min 48.7 sec to cross the line 20.2 seconds ahead of fellow Norwegian Simen Hegstad Krueger while compatriot Harald Amundsen took the bronze medal after finishing 35.6 seconds behind the winner in an event where the athletes start at 30-second intervals. "It was big. I had a good day and managed to carry out what was planned," an emotional Holund told broadcaster NRK.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:41 IST
Norway's Hans Christer Holund produced a dominant display to win the gold medal in the men's 15km freestyle event at the FIS Ski World Championships in Oberstdorf on Wednesday. Holund finished in 33 min 48.7 sec to cross the line 20.2 seconds ahead of fellow Norwegian Simen Hegstad Krueger while compatriot Harald Amundsen took the bronze medal after finishing 35.6 seconds behind the winner in an event where the athletes start at 30-second intervals.

"It was big. That's probably the biggest thing I've ever done. I had a good day and managed to carry out what was planned," an emotional Holund told broadcaster NRK. "I took it very nicely the first round and went with good control. When I went (on) the last lap, I went on emotion. Then you get extra energy."

Favourite Alexander Bolshunov of Russia was fourth with a time of 34:32.4.

