BRIEF-Netflix Says It Is Launching A New Fast Laughs Feature For Mobile Devices

Netflix Inc: * NETFLIX - LAUNCHING A NEW FAST LAUGHS FEATURE FOR MOBILE DEVICES; FEATURE OFFERS FULL-SCREEN FEED OF FUNNY CLIPS FROM ITS BIG COMEDY CATALOG

* FAST LAUGHS IS AVAILABLE NOW FOR IPHONE USERS IN SELECT COUNTRIES, AND WE'LL BE TESTING ON ANDROID SOON * NETFLIX - USERS CAN ALSO SHARE FAST LAUGHS CLIPS INDIVIDUALLY ON WHATSAPP, INSTAGRAM, SNAPCHAT AND TWITTER Source text: https://bit.ly/3kGBQJS Further company coverage:

