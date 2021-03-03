Zoom down for more than a thousand users - Downdetector

Left Menu

Zoom Video Communications Inc's video-conferencing platform was down for more than a thousand users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downtector.com. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:22 IST
Zoom Video Communications Inc's video-conferencing platform was down for more than a thousand users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downtector.com. Downdetector showed there were nearly 2,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Zoom at its peak, at 9 a.m. ET. Zoom has seen a meteoric rise in users thanks to remote work and online learning against the backdrop of stay-at-home orders.

Telecom operator Verizon Communication Inc's services were also down for nearly 5,400 users at its peak, at 10 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector. Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

