Left Menu

Zoom says users issues likely from localized internet glitch

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed nearly 2,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Zoom at its peak at 9 a.m. ET. Separately, telecom operator Verizon Communication Inc's internet services were affected, with nearly 5,400 users registering complaints at 10 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:25 IST
Zoom says users issues likely from localized internet glitch
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Some Zoom Video Communications Inc users were unable to join meetings on the video-conferencing platform on Wednesday, which was likely due to a localized internet service issue, the company said.

The platform has seen a meteoric rise in users, thanks to remote work and online learning against the backdrop of stay-at-home orders. Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed nearly 2,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Zoom at its peak at 9 a.m. ET.

Separately, telecom operator Verizon Communication Inc's internet services were affected, with nearly 5,400 users registering complaints at 10 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector. Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In January, thousands of users across the U.S. East Coast faced widespread internet outage from providers including Verizon, which disrupted services offered by Google, Amazon, Zoom, Slack and other technology firms. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian magistrates set to level charges against sea rescuers, NGOs

A German aid group that operated a migrant rescue boat in the Mediterranean said on Wednesday Italian magistrates were set to charge 21 individuals and three human rights groups with aiding illegal immigration from Libya.The announcement ca...

Swedish PM Lofven condemns knife attack in Vetlanda

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Wednesday condemned a knife attack in the southern town of Vetlanda, with police investigating it as a possible terror crime, Swedish Newsagency TT reported.We confront such heinous acts with the comb...

Occultist murder case: Rival held for murder conspiracy

An occultist has been arrested for his alleged involved in the murder of his rival here last month, police said on Wednesday.Mustaqeem, a resident of Muradnagar, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of rival occultist, Aas M...

Czech Republic declines intermediary's offer for AstraZeneca vaccines

The Czech Republic has declined an offer to buy AstraZeneca Plcs coronavirus vaccines from an intermediary in the United Arab Emirates, Czech officials said on Wednesday. Health Minister Jan Blatny said the offer was not officially from the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021