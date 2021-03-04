Left Menu

Google: Won't build alternate tracking tools once 3rd-party cookies become obsolete

Google said that its web products will be powered by "privacy-preserving APIs" which prevent individual tracking while still delivering results for advertisers and publishers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-03-2021 06:42 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 06:42 IST
Google: Won't build alternate tracking tools once 3rd-party cookies become obsolete
Representative Image

Last year, Google announced plans to make third party cookies obsolete in order to increase the privacy of web browsing. Now the internet giant has made it explicit that once third-party cookies are phased out, the company will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web.

"We realize this means other providers may offer a level of user identity for ad tracking across the web that we will not — like PII graphs based on people's email addresses. We don't believe these solutions will meet rising consumer expectations for privacy, nor will they stand up to rapidly evolving regulatory restrictions, and therefore aren't a sustainable long term investment. Instead, our web products will be powered by privacy-preserving APIs which prevent individual tracking while still delivering results for advertisers and publishers," Google wrote in a blog post.

In January 2020, Google revealed its intentions to phase out support for third-party cookies in Chrome within two years, with plans to start the first origin trials by the end of 2020. Now the company has made it clear that it will not replace third-party cookies with alternative user-level identifiers.

According to Google, technology advancements such as Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), a new way that browsers could enable interest-based advertising on the web, is an effective alternative to tracking individuals.

Google expects to begin testing FLoC-based cohorts with advertisers in Google Ads in the second quarter of this year, with Chrome offering the first iteration of new user controls in April.

"This points to a future where there is no need to sacrifice relevant advertising and monetization in order to deliver a private and secure experience," Google said.

