Left Menu

US 'concerned' about dangers of installing networks with equipment that can be manipulated by China

Observing that the Biden administration views 5G as a high priority, the US on Wednesday expressed concern about the dangers of installing networks with equipment that can be manipulated, disrupted, or even controlled by China which it alleged has no regard for human rights or privacy.The Biden administration views 5G as a high priority, of course.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 06:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 06:01 IST
US 'concerned' about dangers of installing networks with equipment that can be manipulated by China

Observing that the Biden administration views 5G as a high priority, the US on Wednesday expressed concern about the dangers of installing networks with equipment that can be manipulated, disrupted, or even controlled by China which it alleged has no regard for human rights or privacy.

''The Biden administration views 5G as a high priority, of course. We advocate for a vibrant digital economy that enables all citizens to benefit from the promise of 5G wireless networks. We also know that the stakes for securing these networks could not be any higher,'' State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

He said 5G, of course, is transformative and will touch every aspect of lives, and this is critical for infrastructure sectors: transportation, electrical distribution, healthcare, public health, and many more.

''And so that is why we are concerned about the dangers of installing networks with equipment that can be manipulated, disrupted, or even controlled by the People's Republic of China, which as we know, of course, has no regard for human rights or privacy,'' Price said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guyana says two Venezuelan fighter jets flew over its airspace

Guyana said on Wednesday night that two Venezuelan fighter jets entered its airspace, circling a community on the countries shared border before returning to their own territory. The incident is the latest in a long-running border conflict ...

Google: Won't build alternate tracking tools once 3rd-party cookies become obsolete

Last year, Google announced plans to make third party cookies obsolete in order to increase the privacy of web browsing. Now the internet giant has made it explicit that once third-party cookies are phased out, the company will not build al...

Marathon bail hearing for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists enters 4th day

Marathon bail proceedings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enter the fourth day on Thursday, in a landmark case after the most sweeping use yet of the citys national security law.Foreign dipl...

TIMELINE-Events following Japan's worst quake and nuclear incident

On March 11, Japan marks a decade since a huge earthquake and tsunami left more than 22,000 people dead or missing and triggered the worlds worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.Here is a brief timeline of events after the 9.0 magnitude qu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021