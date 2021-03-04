Samsung achieves breakthrough in 5G data speeds; reaches 5.23Gbps

Samsung on Wednesday announced that it has achieved a breakthrough in 5G data speeds, attaining a record 5.23Gbps in data speeds to a single device using E-UTRAN New Radio Dual Connectivity (EN-DC) technology.

The EN-DC technology enables mobile operators to combine 4G LTE and 5G to maximize the benefits of both networks and deliver enhanced speeds, coverage and reliability. The demonstration utilized Samsung's commercial end-to-end solutions including the Galaxy S20+ smartphone, 4G radios, 5G radios (Compact Macro Link), and 4G/5G common Core (Link) and successfully combined 40MHz of 4G frequency and 800MHz of 5G frequency.

Besides, the demo utilized carrier aggregation which combines multiple channels of the spectrum to gain greater efficiencies and boost data speeds over a wireless network.

Back in 2018, the South Korean technology giant demonstrated 5G's capabilities with one of the first multi-gigabit 5G New Radio (NR) data connections, achieving speeds of more than 1.7Gbps (Link). In 2019, Samsung surpassed its record by reaching data speeds of 2.65Gbps (Link), followed by 4.3Gbps (Link) speeds in a 2020 demo.

Commenting on this latest achievement, Ji-Yun Seol, Vice President, and Head of Air Technology Group, Networks Business at Samsung, said, Through this demonstration, Samsung is proud to achieve another breakthrough record in 5G data speeds, now spotlighting the power of using a dual 4G and 5G approach, delivered directly to a single user."

"This reinforces our commitment to delivering the best possible 5G solutions to our customers and our ongoing support to help mobile operators accelerate the benefits of 5G services to their users," he added.