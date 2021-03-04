Left Menu

SpaceX Starship rocket prototype nails landing... then blows up

It was the third such landing attempt to end in a fireball after an otherwise successful test flight for the Starship, being developed by SpaceX to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars. For Musk, the billionaire SpaceX founder who also heads the electric carmaker Tesla Inc, the outcome was mixed news.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 09:29 IST
SpaceX Starship rocket prototype nails landing... then blows up
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The third time appeared to be the charm for Elon Musk's Starship rocket - until it wasn't. The latest heavy-duty launch vehicle prototype from SpaceX soared flawlessly into the sky in a high-altitude test blast-off on Wednesday from Boca Chica, Texas, then flew itself back to Earth to achieve the first upright landing for a Starship model.

But the triumph was short-lived. Listing slightly to one side as an automated fire-suppression system trained a stream of water on flames still burning at the base of the rocket, the spacecraft blew itself to pieces about eight minutes after touchdown. It was the third such landing attempt to end in a fireball after an otherwise successful test flight for the Starship, being developed by SpaceX to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.

For Musk, the billionaire SpaceX founder who also heads the electric carmaker Tesla Inc, the outcome was mixed news. The Starship SN10 came far closer to achieving a safe, vertical touchdown than two previous models - SN8 in December and SN9 in February. In a tweet responding to tempered congratulations from an admirer of his work, Musk replied, "RIP SN10, honorable discharge."

The video feed provided by SpaceX on the company's YouTube channel cut off moments after the landing. But separate fan feeds streamed over the same social media platform showed an explosion suddenly erupting at the base of the rocket, hurling the SN10 into the air before it crashed to the ground and became engulfed in flames. The complete Starship rocket, which will stand 394-feet (120 meters) tall when mated with its super-heavy first-stage booster, is SpaceX's next-generation fully reusable launch vehicle - the center of Musk's ambitions to make human space travel more affordable and routine.

A first orbital Starship flight is planned for year's end. Musk has said he intends to fly Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa around the moon with the Starship in 2023.

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GC Pharma says picked to import and distribute 40 mln doses of Moderna's vaccine in S.Korea

South Korean drugmaker GC Pharma said on Thursday it was picked to import and distribute 40 million doses of Modernas COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea.We are proud to be partnering with the government and Moderna to support the distribution ...

Man United, Leicester stumble to draws in Premier League

As a grueling and intense Premier League season heads toward its conclusion, Manchester United and Leicester are stumbling their way toward Champions League qualification.United has completely lost its attacking spark, with a 0-0 draw at Cr...

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

Yemens Houthi forces fired a missile at a Saudi Aramco facility in Saudi Arabias Red Sea city of Jeddah, a Houthi military spokesman said in a Twitter post on Thursday.There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.Aramcos oil p...

Election bill clears U.S. House, Senate prospects uncertain

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed H.R. 1, its flagship election reform bill that would update voting procedures and require states to turn over the task of redrawing congressional districts to independent commissions.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021