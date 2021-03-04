Left Menu

Honor Watch ES gets price cut in India, now available at Rs 4,999 on Amazon

  • 1.64-inch AMOLED display
  • Spo2 Monitoring
  • 95 Work Out Modes
  • 10 Days Batter Life
  • Fast Charge

The Honor Watch ES has received a price cut of Rs 1,500, bringing down its cost to Rs 4,999 from the previous Rs 6,499. It is now available for purchase on Amazon.in with a discounted price tag.

The Honor Watch ES was launched in India in October 2020 alongside the Honor Watch GS Pro. It is offered in two colour options- Meteorite Black and Coral Pink.

Specifications and features

The Honor Watch ES boasts a 1.64-inch AMOLED touch display with 456 x 280 pixels resolution and six always-on displays to choose from. The smartwatch is protected by a 2.5D glass cover.

Health monitoring functions onboard the watch include - Spo2 monitor for tracking blood oxygen saturation levels, 24/7 Heart Rate monitoring along with timely alerts of abnormal results, TruSleep Monitor for high-level sleep tracking and personalized recommendations to improve sleep quality and stress monitoring.

The Honor Watch ES also comes with Female Cycle Tracker and 95 workout modes that include 10 professional workout modes and 85 customised workout modes. The smartwatch also provides personalised guidance/recommendations, based on real-time indicators including heart rate and calories burnt.

Other smart functions onboard the watch include weather forecast, control music playback, lift wrist to preview incoming calls, new messages, and calendar events, Find My Phone, and remote camera control, among others.

The Honor Watch ES is claimed to last up to 10-days on a single charge and with fast charging capability, the watch goes from 0 to 70% in just 30 minutes.

