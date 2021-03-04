Ten Things Every IT Help Desk Ticketing System Must Have

During the past 20 years, the number of helpful features within the typical IT help desk and web help desk has grown considerably. In the early years, these ticketing systems were created to take the place of spreadsheet apps and help IT workers deliver faster, more comprehensive services to users. Nowadays, it's hard to find a company that doesn't have a sophisticated help desk operation in place. Is your desk up to the challenge? Here are 10 features you should consider adding if they're not already a part of your setup.

Smart Use of Templates

Make sure your ticket templates are versatile enough to accommodate various kinds of requests. There's no one-size-fits-all template, so experiment with different ones to see what mix works best for your organization.

Full Integration With ITSM

No ticketing system is a stand-alone unit within an organization. Even if you're already doing everything right, like offering customizable forms for ticket submission and automating the whole process, the entire IT help desk effort will fall short without integration. Ticketing is one activity of many. IT teams need to view it as an integral part of the whole lineup of internal IT services. Any manager who intends to deliver IT as a service should make certain to incorporate all ticket-related chores into the overall ITSM framework.

Automation

From giving you response reminders for all tickets to routing everything to the right place, automation of your ticketing function is a must in today's competitive business environment.

Tagging

The tagging function allows IT workers to identify frequent issues but also helps to streamline the recommendation of specific knowledge base content for users who submit similar tickets.

Queues

There's no reason to maintain one giant ticket queue for the entire organization. Often, it's useful to allow for each employee to have individual queues. This practice lets individuals view their own lineup of requests, prioritize them, and assist co-workers when it makes sense to do so.

Use SLA to Prioritize

A service level agreement does the heavy lifting of sorting out requests based on urgency. This helps IT professionals know what to work on first and avoid situations that might end up causing violations.

Logically Grouped Tickets

Why not save time for desk employees by letting them respond to similar tickets all at once? There's no reason to waste time by answering repetitive ticketing requests when they can be logically grouped and dealt with as a single request.

Product Association

From an asset management point of view, and for many other reasons, it's wise to associate tickets with products. Proper tagging can get the job done efficiently. The big benefit is that duplicate requests can be combined and resolution times are faster.

Deflection

It's simple to build deflection ability into ticketing pages so users are offered an appropriate knowledge base article. That way, they don't have to spend time hunting for it. Deflection can save time for people on all sides of the help desk by virtually resolving requests instantly.

Customer-Based Pages

Creating ticket pages that are segregated by users is a logical, efficient way to become acquainted with what internal users most often want. Spotting patterns among the requests and the kinds of knowledge base articles that resolve them saves time and effort for everyone.

