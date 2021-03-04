Left Menu

Apple's new feature lets users automatically transfer images from iCloud to Google Photos

Apple has rolled out a new feature that will let users copy their pictures and videos stored in iCloud to Google Photos without any hassle.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:48 IST
Apple's new feature lets users automatically transfer images from iCloud to Google Photos
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Apple has rolled out a new feature that will let users copy their pictures and videos stored in iCloud to Google Photos without any hassle. As per The Verge, the new service will allow users to automatically transfer photos, videos, and albums from your iCloud Photo Library to Google Photos.

The feature has a support document outlining the procedure, which simply entails going to privacy.apple.com, logging in, and going through the 'transfer a copy of your data' process. Apple said that the transfer will take between three days to a week. However, some things will not be able to transfer. The company stated that shared albums, smart albums, photo stream content, live photos, some metadata, and media that aren't stored in iCloud Photo Library will not come along for the ride.

The part about Live Photos is especially eyebrow-raising. iPhones take Live Photos by default, and Apple does not make it clear if the entire picture will be left behind, or just the video clip surrounding it. Apple said the feature will not remove anything from the iCloud Photo Library. It will simply make a copy of it, so users still need to manually delete things if they no longer want them stored in iCloud.

Additionally, the feature is currently only available to people in Australia, Canada, the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. If you are one of those looking to make the jump from iPhone to Android or just want to use Google Photos, this new feature should provide an easy way to quickly transfer all of your photos to the service without having to reupload them yourself.

A few clicks and the photos will be on their way to their new home. Just make sure to have enough Google storage space. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Texas power grid operator ERCOT fires CEO after deadly blackouts

Texas power grid operator ousted chief executive Bill Magness on Wednesday, as the fallout continues from a deadly blackout last month that left residents without heat, power, or water for days. His departure followed fierce criticism by st...

Cricket-Stokes falls after fifty, England 144-5 at tea

Ben Stokes fell after a fighting fifty as England lost two wickets in the second session to reach 144-5 at tea on the opening day of the final test against India in Ahmedabad on Thursday.The tourists had slumped to 30-3 when Stokes joined J...

HK stocks end lower on material, tech firms

Hong Kong shares dropped on Thursday, weighed down by losses in material and tech stocks, as equities globally retreated on renewed doubts over monetary support after another rise in U.S. Treasury yields. At the close of trade, the Hang Sen...

India remove dangerous Stokes, England 144 for 5 at tea

Ben Stokes displayed the indefatigable side of his batsmanship in his 24th Test half-century but India did well enough to get breakthroughs at the right moments to leave England reeling at 144 for 5 at tea on the opening day of the fourth a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021