Verizon India, Nirmaan Organisation launch mobile career counselling lab

Information technology major Verizon India in association with the NGO Nirmaan Organisation has launched a career counseling laboratory on wheels to offer to counsel on career prospects to students living in rural parts of the country.

The mobile counseling lab encompasses personal and tele counseling services, psychometric tests, technological infrastructure to equip aspirants for a better future, a press release said here on Thursday.

Advertisement

The career counseling on wheels initiative commencing its journey from Hyderabad aims to reach out to over 10,000 students in districts of Yadgir, Raichur, Koppala and Gadag in Karnataka initially.

''We at Verizon India are delighted to partner with Nirmaan Organisation for this unique initiative that helps bridge the digital divide for the student community and empower the youth in rural areas,'' Verizon India, MD, Vijayaraman Subramanian said.

Nirmaan Vidya Help Line CEO Chandra Sekhar said, ''we thank Verizon India for supporting us to take this program across districts.

Our aim is to help the students get access to right information and guidance on various career-related aspects, counseling sessions.'' The Mobile Career Counselling van was flagged off at a government school in Hyderabad along with senior officials of the Nirmaan Organisation, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)