Left Menu

UK competition watchdog investigates Apple''s App Store

So, complaints that Apple is using its market position to set terms which are unfair or may restrict competition and choice potentially causing customers to lose out when buying and using apps warrant careful scrutiny. The watchdog said it would consider whether Apple has a dominant position in app distribution for Apple devices in the U.K., and, if it does, whether the company imposes unfair or anti-competitive terms on developers that results in less choice or higher prices for consumers buying apps and extra.Apple said it looked forward to explaining its App Store guidelines to the U.K. watchdog.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:48 IST
UK competition watchdog investigates Apple''s App Store
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

UK authorities have launched an investigation into Apple's App Store over concerns it has a dominant role that stifles competition and hurts consumers.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday it was looking into "suspected breaches of competition law'' by Apple. The announcement adds to regulatory scrutiny of the iPhone maker's app distribution platform, which is also the subject of three antitrust probes by the European Union's executive Commission. Apple said the App Store is "a safe and trusted place for customers" and a "great business opportunity for developers." The investigation was triggered in part by complaints from app developers that Apple will only let them distribute their apps to iPhone and iPad users through the App Store. The developers also complained that the company requires any purchases of apps, add-ons or upgrades to be made through its Apple Pay system, which charges up to 30% commission. "Millions of us use apps every day to check the weather, play a game or order a takeaway,'' Andrea Coscelli, the authority's CEO, said in a statement. "So, complaints that Apple is using its market position to set terms which are unfair or may restrict competition and choice – potentially causing customers to lose out when buying and using apps – warrant careful scrutiny.'' The watchdog said it would consider whether Apple has a "dominant position'' in app distribution for Apple devices in the U.K., and, if it does, whether the company "imposes unfair or anti-competitive terms on developers" that results in less choice or higher prices for consumers buying apps and extra.

Apple said it looked forward to explaining its App Store guidelines to the U.K. watchdog. "We believe in thriving and competitive markets where any great idea can flourish,'' the company said by email. "The App Store has been an engine of success for app developers, in part because of the rigorous standards we have in place — applied fairly and equally to all developers — to protect customers from malware and to prevent rampant data collection without their consent.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi to contest for 6 seats in alliance with DMK

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi party on Thursday decided to contest for six seats of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in an alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK. As per an official press note, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi...

54 percent of Hyderabad's population estimated to have antibodies against SARS-CoV-2

A seroprevalence study done in Hyderabad has revealed that around 54 per cent of the citys residents developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, indicating prior exposure to coronavirus.According to a CCMB release on Thursday, the joint study ...

Sterling rises on UK budget proposal to help economy recover

Sterling rose against the dollar and euro on Thursday after the government rolled out an expansive annual budget designed to prop up the economy, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the latest problems with the European Union are solvab...

UK's new post-study Graduate route work visa to open for applications in July

A new post-study work visa that offers international students from countries like India the opportunity to stay on for work experience after completing their course in the UK will formally open for applications from July 1, the UK Home Offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021