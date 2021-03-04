Hackathon on mobility picks six projects to address existing challenges

A pedestrian road cross assist system, a super-fast modular charger and intelligent battery management system for electric vehicles and a Co2 calculator for smart vehicles are among the six winning solutions pitched during a Sweden-India digital hackathon on mobility, according to a statement from the organisers.

The virtual award ceremony of the February 26-28 ''Sweden-India Mobility Hackathon: Changing the way we move!'' took place on Wednesday. It was attended by Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari among others.

Over 500 participants -- students, entrepreneurs, innovation enthusiasts, developers, designers, creative professionals, and mobility experts -- from across Sweden and India worked closely with more than 76 mentors to develop solutions to the future challenges of sustainable mobility, it added.

The awards, divided in six categories, were for pre-determined challenges such as 'lethal accidents in traffic', 'safe transport', 'sustainable transport', 'emissions from the traffic sector', 'infrastructure for connected vehicles', and 'sustainable logistics'.

''It gives immense pleasure to send the message on the occasion of the event Sweden India Mobility Hackathon changing the way we move organised by the Swedish Institute. The mobility Hackathon is an innovative initiative which reflects how Sweden and India can continue to work together and collaborate not just at a government level but with a broad range of stakeholders,'' said Gadkari.

The event had a 48-member jury comprising experts under the specified challenge areas.

'The Accident Predictor' as a solution to safe transportation by collecting historic accident data from the authorities and alerting the drivers about accident-prone roads and the 'Infrastructure for connected devices through DATATOR' which addresses the importance of data integrity are the other winning projects from the hackathon.

According to the organisers, the winning teams will get an opportunity to collaborate with major Swedish and Indian companies/institutes to further develop their ideas and implement the solutions. A special bonus prize called 'The Hackathon Spirit' was also given during the event, they added.

''I would like to thank the Swedish Institute, all our partners and the participants for making the Sweden-India Mobility Hackathon a resounding success! The Hack provides an opportunity for creative and innovative young people to take the lead and find solutions to one of greatest challenges of today and tomorrow,'' said Klas Molin, Ambassador of Sweden to India. The event was supported by several Swedish and Indian partners including startups, incubators, research institutes, innovation cells, road safety organisations and companies in sectors of sustainability, automotives and transport.

