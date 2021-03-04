JBL's most popular Bluetooth speakers arrive in India; price starts at Rs 3,999

JBL's most popular portable Bluetooth speakers - JBL Boombox 2, JBL Go 3 and JBL Clip 4 - have been launched in India. All three speakers come with a waterproof and dustproof design, Bluetooth 5.1 and long-lasting battery life.

All three JBL speakers are available for purchase via JBL's official India website as well as on leading online and retail outlets across the country.

JBL Boombox 2

The JBL Boombox 2 - the most expensive of all the three speakers - comes with an IPX7 waterproof design and is claimed to last up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Touted as the loudest JBL boombox ever, the JBL Boombox 2 speakers offers up to 24 hours of battery life and monstrous bass. It is priced at Rs 33,999 and is offered in a single Black colour option.

JBL Clip 4

The JBL Clip 4 comes with a compact design, an upgraded integrated carabineer that hooks instantly to bags, belts, or buckles and an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating.

The rugged portable speaker is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge and charges in 3 hours via a USB Type-C port. The JBL Clip 4 carries a price tag of Rs 4,499.

JBL Go 3

Sporting an ultra-compact design, the JBL Go 3 offers up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge and takes 2.5 hours to charge via a USB-C port. It has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating and supports Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity.

The JBL GO 3 is priced at Rs 3,999.