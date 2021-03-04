Left Menu

J-K administration launches ANMOL app under national health mission

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:08 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration distributed tablets among auxiliary nursing midwives (ANMs) and launched an application under the national health mission for identification and tracking of beneficiaries.

The ANMOL application will empower ANMs and frontline health workers in carrying out their day-to-day work efficiently and effectively, officials said.

Financial Commissioner of Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo launched the application and distributed tablets among ANMs at an event here.

Dulloo appealed to them to use all the facilities available in the application to ensure the benefits of the National Health Mission (NHM) reach the people.

In his presentation, the Mission Director of NHM threw light on different aspects of the initiative.

The ANMOL application allows ANMs to enter and update records of beneficiaries on real-time basis. This will thus ensure prompt entry and update of data as well as improve the data quality and accountability.

Around 4,445 tablets with pre-loaded ANMOL application will be distributed among ANMs in Jammu and Kashmir, the mission director said.

The key feature of the portal is that it works on offline mode, thus well suited for remote areas with low internet connectivity, officials said.

