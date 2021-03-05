Broadcom forecasts strong current-quarter sales

Broadcom Inc on Thursday forecast current-quarter revenue slightly above expectations, betting on higher demand for its chips that help power 5G technology and data centers.

The company forecast second-quarter revenue of about $6.5 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $6.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

