Broadcom forecasts strong current-quarter sales

Broadcom forecasts strong current-quarter salesReuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 02:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 02:48 IST
Broadcom Inc on Thursday forecast current-quarter revenue slightly above expectations, betting on higher demand for its chips that help power 5G technology and data centers.
The company forecast second-quarter revenue of about $6.5 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $6.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
