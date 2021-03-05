Left Menu

China pledges to work to achieve an 'appropriate' birth rate

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2021 07:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 07:17 IST
China will work to achieve an appropriate birth rate, Premier Li Keqiang said in his annual work report on Friday at the opening of this year's meeting of parliament.

"We will implement the national strategy for addressing population aging, and improve the population services system with a focus on elderly care and child care," Li said.

He said China will raise the statutory retirement age "in a phased manner".

