Vertical tabs now generally available on Microsoft Edge

Microsft has made it easier to manage and organize tabs in its Edge browser with the new 'vertical tabs' feature that allows users to view and manage their tabs from a pane on the side with a single click.

When paired with sleeping tabs, users get a browser built for more performance at lower power. A seeping tab is claimed to increases battery life by using 26% less CPU on average compared to a non-sleeping tab whilst reducing memory usage by 16% on average.

Vertical tabs in Microsoft Edge / Gif Credit: Microsoft

The vertical tab's icon can be seen in the upper left corner of the Edge browser frame. The feature is generally available beginning this month.

Besides, viewing and managing history in Microsoft Edge will now be easier than ever. starting this month, browsing history will be opening as a lightweight dropdown from the toolbar instead of a full-page view in settings.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Bing is also getting some new features in the latest update. The updated search result pages will adapt to intuitively highlight the content user is engaging with. For instance, for those looking to catch up on recipe options, the updated recipes experience will extract and aggregate the content of the most relevant recipes and presents it in a single view on the search results page.

Updated search results page / Image Credit: Microsoft

Also, if a recipe includes a video tutorial, it will appear on the search results and will play if a user hovers over it. Additionally, the expanded view now shows more information such as ingredients, nutrition facts and possible substitutions when you don't have everything on hand.

Last month we also announced beautiful new themes for Microsoft Edge. This month we're excited to start to apply our modern design principles to Microsoft Bing with new experiences that are visually immersive, and which help you find the information you are looking for faster," Microsft wrote in a blog post.