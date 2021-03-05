WEG taps Nokia DAC 5G SA platform for Industry 4.0 project

WEG Brazil has tapped Nokia for the Open Lab WEG/V2COM project to accelerate the development of Industry 4.0 solutions using 5G technology, the Finnish telecom giant announced on Thursday.

Commenting on the partnership, Marcelo Entreconti, Head of Enterprise for Latin America, Nokia, said, "This project with WEG is the latest example of Nokia's use of 5G private wireless to implement Industry 4.0 in Brazil through our role as a leading supplier and technology partner."

"Through our technology, we are bringing increased productivity to a myriad of sectors in the critical post-pandemic landscape, and we are committed to meet various industry demands, including high-quality training of personnel, our project with OpenLab Senai, and use cases such as those being tested and applied by WEG," he further added.

Conducted in partnership with the Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development (ABDI) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), the project will leverage Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), a high-performance, end-to-end private wireless networking and edge computing platform, to demonstrate the quality and value of a private 5G standalone (SA) network.

Based on proven wireless technology and 5G SA, Nokia DAC offers reliable high-bandwidth, low-latency private networking, local edge computing capabilities, voice and video services, as well as a catalog of applications.

The one-year project will be carried out in a real-life production environment in WEG's factory in Jaragua do Sul, Santa Catarina and the results will be combined with Anatel's studies examining business use cases for 5G private wireless. The factory will function as a laboratory to test a private 5G network alongside a conventional mobile operator network.

"Several practical and advanced use cases for Industry 4.0 will be developed to verify the productivity gains that the solution can bring, enabling consolidation of consistent models for applications in industrial automation projects," Nokia said in a press release.