NHAI introduces AI-based face recognition system for attendance monitoring

In line with its commitment to adopt technology to enhance transparency and accountability, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has deployed artificial intelligence (AI)-based face recognition system for attendance monitoring of the field staff. The technology also comes with real time location capturing feature to track the presence of the personnel at the project site, NHAI said in a statement.

Applicable to all key personnel/engineers deployed by authority engineers/independent engineers and consultants, the technology will assist NHAI officers to easily view the presence of the staff at the project site along with their attendance.

To make it even more transparent and seamless, the system is linked with NHAI’s unique cloud based and artificial intelligence powered Big Data Analytics platform – Data Lake. Hence, number of key personnel/ engineers deployed at every project are being uniquely identified and monitored. This will check the unauthorised absenteeism of engineers and will in turn improve the quality and speed of construction.

Installing bio-metric machines is not possible at field and use of finger-touch bio-metric attendance should also be avoided during the pandemic time. Therefore, using this Attendance Monitoring System (AMS), NHAI employees will be able to mark their attendance by login to the Mobile App on their phones, it said.

AMS will capture the employee details, date, time and location of the employees when they login for the day and will prevent impersonation of employees/consultants/engineers. NHAI is executing various projects across the country and has large field force deployed for the monitoring of the projects. To ensure resiliency in the management system, it is important to track the field force which is deployed, including the attendance and the presence of the field force. In these unprecedented times, AMS ensures that an employee can login and mark their attendance safely and securely by using the AI-based face recognition application on their mobile phones.

