Left Menu

NHAI introduces AI-based face recognition system for attendance monitoring

The technology also comes with real time location capturing feature to track the presence of the personnel at the project site, NHAI said in a statement.Applicable to all key personnelengineers deployed by authority engineersindependent engineers and consultants, the technology will assist NHAI officers to easily view the presence of the staff at the project site along with their attendance.To make it even more transparent and seamless, the system is linked with NHAIs unique cloud based and artificial intelligence powered Big Data Analytics platform Data Lake.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:53 IST
NHAI introduces AI-based face recognition system for attendance monitoring

In line with its commitment to adopt technology to enhance transparency and accountability, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has deployed artificial intelligence (AI)-based face recognition system for attendance monitoring of the field staff. The technology also comes with real time location capturing feature to track the presence of the personnel at the project site, NHAI said in a statement.

Applicable to all key personnel/engineers deployed by authority engineers/independent engineers and consultants, the technology will assist NHAI officers to easily view the presence of the staff at the project site along with their attendance.

To make it even more transparent and seamless, the system is linked with NHAI’s unique cloud based and artificial intelligence powered Big Data Analytics platform – Data Lake. Hence, number of key personnel/ engineers deployed at every project are being uniquely identified and monitored. This will check the unauthorised absenteeism of engineers and will in turn improve the quality and speed of construction.

Installing bio-metric machines is not possible at field and use of finger-touch bio-metric attendance should also be avoided during the pandemic time. Therefore, using this Attendance Monitoring System (AMS), NHAI employees will be able to mark their attendance by login to the Mobile App on their phones, it said.

AMS will capture the employee details, date, time and location of the employees when they login for the day and will prevent impersonation of employees/consultants/engineers. NHAI is executing various projects across the country and has large field force deployed for the monitoring of the projects. To ensure resiliency in the management system, it is important to track the field force which is deployed, including the attendance and the presence of the field force. In these unprecedented times, AMS ensures that an employee can login and mark their attendance safely and securely by using the AI-based face recognition application on their mobile phones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open as labor market regains momentum

Wall Street was set to open higher on Friday after data showed faster-than-expected jobs growth in February, reinforcing bets on an economic rebound driven by massive fiscal stimulus and vaccination drives.Nonfarm payrolls surged 379,000 jo...

A timeline of disaster and displacement for Iraqi Christians

In Iraq, two decades of back-to-back conflicts have left ancient Christian communities that were once a vibrant and integral part of the landscape scattered and in ruins.Iraq was estimated to have nearly 1.5 million Christians before the 20...

Soccer-IFAB makes further changes to handball rules

Footballs rulemaker IFAB has changed the laws of the game so that accidental handballs leading to a team mate scoring will no longer be penalised.It was previously the case that a handball would be given if the ball touched a players or a t...

Gujarat: 313 lion deaths in 2 years, minister tells Assembly

A total of 313 lions, including 152 cubs, have died in 2019 and 2020 in Gujarat, with 23 of the fatalities being from unnatural causes, State Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava said in the Assembly on Friday.Replying to a query by Congress MLA V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021