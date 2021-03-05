Left Menu

Twitter explores 'undo send' feature for paying users

The company reportedly included a possible "undo send" feature in a user survey last year asking which features people would like to have available through a subscription model.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:39 IST
Twitter explores 'undo send' feature for paying users
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc is testing an "undo send" function that would give users a short time to withdraw a tweet before it is posted, the company confirmed on Friday.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who discovers unannounced social media features by looking at the sites' code, tweeted an animation showing a tweet with a spelling error where an 'undo' button was available before a short timer ran out. A Twitter spokeswoman said the feature was being tested as part of the company's exploration of how subscriptions could work on the platform. She said Twitter would be testing and iterating possible paid-for features over time.

Twitter has said it is working on paid subscription models, which would reduce its dependence on ad revenue, including a "super follow" feature to let users charge their followers for access to exclusive content which will launch this year. CEO Jack Dorsey has previously said the site would likely never have an "edit button," a feature users have long sought.

But Twitter has been introducing more prompts as users send tweets such as asking them if they want to read an article before sharing it, and experimenting with allowing people to revise a tweet reply before it is published if it uses harmful language. The company reportedly included a possible "undo send" feature in a user survey last year asking which features people would like to have available through a subscription model.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US denies report of potential sanctions on Lebanese central bank chief

Washington denied on Friday that it was considering imposing sanctions on Lebanons veteran central bank governor Riad Salameh, whose role in the countrys financial turmoil has come under fresh scrutiny.We have seen reports about possible sa...

ByteDance developing Clubhouse-like app for China amid copycat rush - sources

TikTok owner ByteDance is working on a Clubhouse-like app for China, sources familiar with the matter said, as the global success of the U.S.-based audio chat service inspires a rush of copycats in the country. At least a dozen similar apps...

Agreement could free Robert Indiana's estate from lawsuit

A New York-based copyright holder that sued the late artist Robert Indiana a day before his death has reached a settlement with his estate and the foundation set up to transform the artists home into museum.The settlement agreement brings t...

We expect China to work towards disengagement in remaining areas: India on Ladakh standoff

India on Friday said it expects China to work with it through existing bilateral consultation mechanisms to ensure early completion of the disengagement process in the remaining areas in eastern Ladakh to allow both sides to consider de-esc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021