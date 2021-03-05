Left Menu

Swiss Open: Sindhu wins; Praneeth, Jayaram, Satwik-Ashwini lose in quarters

PTI | Basel | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:18 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu advanced to the semifinals of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament with a straight-game win over Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan but it turned out to be a dismal day for other Indian shuttlers here on Friday.

World champion Sindhu took a minute less than an hour to see off a fighting Busanan, seeded fifth, 21-16 23-21 to set up a clash with fourth seed Denmark's fourth seed Mia Blichfeldt.

However, it was a bad day in office for other Indians in fray as none of them could reach the last four.

Olympic hopeful B Sai Praneeth, who reached the final in the last edition, lost 14-21 17-21 to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in 45 minutes to bow out of the tournament.

Ajay Jayaram's campaign ended after a demoralising 9-21 6-21 loss to eighth seeded Thai Kunlavut Vitidsarn in another last eight men's singles match.

Earlier, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa fought hard before going down 17-21 21-16 8-21 to fifth seeds Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing of Malaysia in quarterfinals of mixed doubles competition.

World No 10 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded second, will take on Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia later in the day.

